Blue’s Clues and You! Mail Time with Mailbox

If you’re anything like me, Blue’s Clues was something you grew up with. It’s nice that my youngest daughter can share the joy of this Nickelodeon classic.

This Christmas, you can put the magic of Blue’s Clues under the tree. There’s a whole range of Blue’s Clues and You! toys, but one we have been testing is the Mail Time with Mailbox.

This interactive mailbox comes with six talking letters, plus there is one they can customize with the included crayon. When they pop the letters in the mail slot, the mailbox gives them a fun message. Unlike my letterbox, there are no bills!

The toy is designed for ages 3+ making it perfect for pre-schoolers. Your little one will use their imagination to create their own stories, and their fine motor skills to put the letters in the box.

If you have a Blue’s Clues fan in your house, the talking Mail Time with Mailbox will be a hit.

Blue’s Clues and You! Toys are available at Target, Coles, Big W, Kmart, and all good independent toy stores.

Blue’s Clues & You airs 7.30 am and 4.00 pm on weekdays on Nick Jr, and 8.30 am on weekdays on 10 Shake.

For more Blue’s Clues and You, visit: https://justplayproducts.com/brands/blues-clues-you/

#gifted #christmas2021