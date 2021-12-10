The Top 5 Toys for Christmas

What are the top toys this year?

Let’s take a look at some of our favourite picks for Christmas gifting, as tried and tested by a little Miss and her mum:

1. Disney Doorables

For the young collector, Disney’s Doorables pairs classic characters with the thrill of surprise. Behind each door is a mystery figure, and there are a few different series to collect.

Grown ups will love the familiar faces, including Tigger, The White Rabbit, Ariel, and Cinderella.

They’re quite small, so if you’re short on space they are a cute gift idea. These collectables aren’t made to sit in a box, as they’re ideal for imaginative play.

Disney Doorables Series 6 mini collectible figures are available from Big W and all good independent toy stores for kids aged 5 and up.

2. Barbie Fashionistas Styling Head

Do you have a young hairdresser-to-be? Barbie Styling Heads are an old favourite, and this version comes with thick, soft hair that’s ready to style.

In the set, there are colourful barrettes, clips, hair ties, charms, and a brush.

The styling head encourages the use of fine motor skills and your child can wear the customizable accessories in their own hair.

Barbie role-play toys are available from Big W, Kmart, Myer, Target and all good independent toy stores for kids aged 3 and up.

3. Toot-Toot Cory Carson Mini Character 6 Pack

One of the must-have toys this year is the Toot-Toot Cory Carson range. As season 5 has recently hit Netflix, young fans can’t get enough of these helpful vehicles.

A good starter kit is the Toot-Toot Cory Carson Mini Character 6-Pack. It comes with Cory Carson, Freddie Fire Truck, Halle Copter, Frannie Fenderson, Timmy and Kimmy O’Tool.

You can mix and match with playsets to unlock lights and phrases. The vehicles have fun faces and encourage independent role-play.

Toot-Toot Cory Carson range is for toddlers from 1 to 5 years, and available from Target, good toy stores and online retailers.

4. Play and Go Puppy Salon

The Play and Go Puppy Salon from V-Tech is an interactive toy for hours of fun. It comes in a cute case for easy transport, making play time on the go a breeze.

There are different learning modes to choose from and the toy supports learning and development. It talks and teaches, and there are two volume modes.

Your child can wash, dry, shave, and style the included puppy and give it a bone as a treat. But, it’s not waterproof so it’s for imaginative play only.

Play & Go Puppy Salon is suitable for pre-schoolers from 2 to 5 years, and available from from Kmart, good toy stores and online retailers.

5. Blues Clues Bedtime Blue

We’ve already given the Blues Clues Mail Time Box a plug, but we can’t get enough of this cute new range. So, we’re also recommending the Bedtime Blue plush toy for Christmas.

It’s a comforting snuggly toy and it comes wearing starry PJs and holding Blue’s own teddy – Polka Dots. It’s made for bedtime and will become a nighttime favourite for your little one.

When they squeeze Blue’s paw, it plays soothing music. If your child has difficulty sleeping, Bedtime Blue will be there for cuddles.

Blue’s Clues and You! Toys are available at Target, Coles, Big W, Kmart and all good independent toy stores for kids aged 3 and up.

What do you think of these top toy gift ideas? Let us know in the comments section below.