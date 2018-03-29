When you are expecting your first child, you may feel overwhelmed by all the items you need to buy. The shopping list seems to be ever growing, and everyone you speak to will tell you about something you NEED to own. By the time you have your second child, you realise half of your purchases went unused or were only used a handful of times. So, from now on and you decide you will stick to the real necessities for this, and every other baby that follows.

As a mum, I know that if you have a little one who has trouble sleeping it can affect the entire household. One of the best decisions I ever made was switching to baby sleeping bags, and they are one item which should be on top of that shopping list! I have tried a few different brands in the past, but one of my new favourites is Woolbabe.

Their Duvet Sleeping Bag is perfect for winter, as it is cozy and snuggly. It is unique in design as the only sleeping bag to use quilted Australian wool filling which can help to regulate temperature while providing extra warmth. On the outside, the fabric has been knitted and is a blend of 30% merino and 70% soft cotton. It feels like a blanket, but as it is a sleeping bag design little wrigglepots won’t escape only to be left freezing in the middle of the night. It feels soft and the quality is obvious as soon as you open the package.

The wool and cotton used will keep them warmer in winter, while preventing them from overheating. This bag can be used throughout Autumn, Winter, and Spring. It even comes with a travel slot for napping on the go!

The Woolbabe Duvet Sleeping Bag comes in two sizes with baby (3- 24 months) or toddler (2-4 yrs). These are washable, just put them in the washing machine on a gentle cycle with a specific wool wash.

If your baby is having trouble sleeping, or you want to purchase a practical gift for a new parent I encourage you to check out Woolbabe. You can find out more information on this product and others in the range at Wool Babe, or shop in Australia at The Sleep Store.

#gifted #mothersday2018

