Win with Smiggle and The Walt Disney Company

Smiggle is undertaking its first ever branded collaboration, with a powerhouse pair of licenses, The Walt Disney Company’s Frozen 2 and Star Wars.

In a departure from the usual, Smiggle will release two limited-edition capsule collections, one each featuring Frozen 2 and Star Wars character art, all with that extra special touch that Smiggle brings to everything it does.

According to Smiggle’s Managing Director, John Cheston, both Frozen 2 and Star Wars are a great fit for the Smiggle fan, with the collaborations responding to requests from fans to showcase their favourite characters.

“This is a fan-driven partnership,” John said. “Whilst we expect there will be some new customers instore because of the collections, in essence we’re about giving our Smiggle fans exactly what they’re asking for. These were the characters that came up time and again with fans, so we’re delighted to be able to deliver just in time for the movie releases.”

“As with everything from Smiggle, expect to see innovation in product and materials, and the highest quality finishes. These collections are really very special, and we’re sure parents and gift givers will find something even they would like!”

“We are very excited to be working with Smiggle to bring to life the stories, characters and magic of Disney’s Frozen 2 and Star Wars. Partnering with Smiggle on this unique and beautiful collection will allow children of all ages to venture beyond Arendelle and the galaxy, with everything they need,” said Tim Everett, Acting General Manager Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, Australia and New Zealand.

According to Dyani Stagg, Head of Design at Smiggle, as with everything Smiggle does, clever and detailed design is at the core of the Frozen 2 and Star Wars collaborations.

“The Smiggle Design and Product teams set out to create something truly unique for our fans in this collaboration,” Dyani said. “The result is an exciting range of product that delivers on all of the special treatments, finishes and details that Smiggle is so well known for, infused with the magic of Disney.”

“These collections are completely unique to Smiggle, capturing the essence of Frozen 2 and Star Wars, and our own brand, in one very exciting collaboration.”

The Frozen 2 and Star Wars collections will be available in-store now, but don’t wait because they are limited edition and never to be repeated!

To celebrate we are giving away a Smiggle goodie pack

