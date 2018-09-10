Win with Peppa Pig “When I Grow Up”…

When I Grow Up, What Will I Be?

Peppa Pig, George, and all their friends, love to imagine what they will be when they grow up! In the way of all pre-schoolers, imaginative play and play acting are part of the fun for our favourite little piggy and her playgroup friends. Peppa Pig often finds herself in various guises, from Nurse to Zoo Keeper, Chef to Pirate, Magician and even as a Singer. While George too gets up to his own shenanigans as a Fireman, Astronaut, Detective, and Footballer… just to name a few!

In fact, all the characters explore different roles, careers and activities, designed to appeal to pre-schoolers who may have dreams of being lots of different things, when they grow up! According to Professor of Early Childhood Studies at Flinders University, Nicola Yelland, pretend play provides us with a window into the ways in which young children are interpreting the world, and how they are making meaning about the behaviours, actions and ideas that they experience. For fans who want to play pretend themselves and explore with Peppa, there are lots of options for When I Grow Up play time fun with toys from Big Balloon and books from Penguin Books.

Peppa Playtime from Big Balloon

Choose from plush toys, figurines, role-play items, or playsets, featuring our favourite pink piggy. With toys released as part of the ‘When I Grow Up’ collection, plus a new wave of favourites, these toys offer opportunities for role-play and exploration – from what it would be like to be a nurse or doctor, ballerina, police person or bus driver to pilot, singer or performer.

Create your own Peppa Pig adventures with the Mobile Medical Centre. This push along ambulance opens up to reveal a full medical centre inside! Lift the roof off to see a waiting room with seats and a reception desk. Open the sides and there’s an operating theatre, with x-ray machine and a gurney bed! Includes Peppa Pig, Teddy, and exclusive Dr. Brown Bear figure. Available from Target stores in October.

‘When I grow up’ I want to be a Princess or a twirling Ballerina! Join Peppa Pig and friends for fun adventures. Cute and cuddly, the Ty Peppa Pig Ballerina Beanie Boos and friends are made from the finest materials and are ready for exciting adventures with you. Surface washable and easy to clean, Ty Beanies are great for children of all ages. Available now from all major and independent toy stores.

On Peppa’s Book Shelf from Penguin Books

Penguin Books Peppa Pig library includes fantastic board and activity books featuring all your favourite characters having fun whilst learning about new things, exploring what to do when you grow up, sharing, helping, role-playing, rhyming, and more. Young Peppa fans will love these bright and colourful storybooks, ideal for reading and sharing together. Available now from all good book stores.

At the Zoo, a lift-the-flap book explores a class trip to the zoo for Peppa and her friends! Join Peppa, George and all their friends on an exciting class trip to the zoo. Madame Gazelle and the zookeepers, Mr Lion, Mrs Crocodile and Mr Giraffe, introduce the children to the fun of feeding time in this funny, chunky lift-the-flap book. Available now from all good book stores.

For your chance to win 1 of 2 Peppa Pig prize packs including a Medical Mobile Centre, Ty Peppa Pig Ballerina Beanie, and At the Zoo lift-the-flap book, tell us in the comments section below what you wanted to be when you grow up. Each prize is valued at $66.94.

Competition closes 09/10/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email