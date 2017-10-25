WIN: Smiggle Advent Calendar 2017

The Advent Calendar is BACK and better than ever! With more of what you love. It’s the best countdown to Christmas yet. You asked and Smiggle listened – this advent has 25 days of fan faves that are sure to bring smiles and giggles.

If you want an Advent Calendar without the sugar rush, Smiggle has the perfect alternative. It is 25 days of cute stationery, with a new surprise every day until Christmas.

The kids will love it, but you might want to get an extra one for yourself. Without giving away the contents, this is better than any lucky dip we have experienced. The offerings aren’t cheap quality, they are the cute Smiggle creations which you would expect from the brand.

Pop in store or check the whole range out online at www.smiggle.com

We have one Smiggle Advent Calendar 2017 up for grabs, for your chance to win tell us in the comments section below what you want for Christmas this year!

Competition closes 15/11/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.

Terms and conditions

– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.

– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.

– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.

– One entry per person

– Competition open to Australian residents only

– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.

– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.

– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.

– Winners will be notified by email

