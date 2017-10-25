WIN: Smiggle Advent Calendar 2017

The Advent Calendar is BACK and better than ever! With more of what you love. It’s the best countdown to Christmas yet. You asked and Smiggle listened – this advent has 25 days of fan faves that are sure to bring smiles and giggles.
If you want an Advent Calendar without the sugar rush, Smiggle has the perfect alternative. It is 25 days of cute stationery, with a new surprise every day until Christmas.
The kids will love it, but you might want to get an extra one for yourself. Without giving away the contents, this is better than any lucky dip we have experienced. The offerings aren’t cheap quality, they are the cute Smiggle creations which you would expect from the brand.
Pop in store or check the whole range out online at www.smiggle.com
We have one Smiggle Advent Calendar 2017 up for grabs, for your chance to win tell us in the comments section below what you want for Christmas this year!
Competition closes 15/11/17 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.
Terms and conditions
– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email
SaveSave
Comments
Mandy Graham says
Smiggle Advent Calendar 2017
Dancr says
For Santa to colour up our world with Smiggle (we should be on the Good list, promise)
Kirsten Adams says
Peace (and Quiet!), spending quality time together and a break from the busyness of life.
Jessica Ashbrooke says
I want all my bills to be paid, is that too much to ask Santa for? But seriously I have googled every page giving away a smiggle advent I really want one of these babies so much fun for my girl
Jess says
Our first home, hopefully this Christmas brings us good luck so we can make this big purchase on our first home.
AH says
I would settle for being able to sleep past 6am on xmas morning
alanna jane says
All i really want is for someone else to do all the washing up after lunch is that too much to ask for?……well that a a new windscreen sunshade for my car…….but would settle for someone washing up….
K.Carey says
Wishing for a family holiday this Christmas. Would love to get away and forget about the busy-ness of work and household chores.
Claire Thrower says
A new wardrobe have every intention to go out and buy something new but always come back with things for the kids. A gift card would be perfect to shop the sales and treat myself, someone told me fluro and ra-ra skirts weren’t in anymore i’m shocked!
Cassy26 says
Christmas to me, is all about my kids, So if they’re happy I’m happy – that’s all I really want…. Besides – Boxing day is my birthday and that’s a different story 😉
Rosalie Bernacki says
AS a first time family and now with Anna (2.5) we would love to explore the love of smiggle and Christmas together for the artistic holidays ever!!! Please help our little family with the ultimate countdown!!!
Sue says
Smiggles
Money
Ipad
Giggles
Good clothes
Love
Erasers
Karyn Gladwish says
I’d love for my whole family to spend the day together. We are scattered far and wide and haven’t all been together for over 10 years. There are new babies to meet, cuddle and drool over. If I can’t have a family get together then I’d love nothing more than lunch out where I get waited on and don’t have to do the cooking or cleaning 😉
Beth Streten says
All I want for Christmas is a nice peaceful break with my wonderful husband and children – without any drama from the extended family! A smiggle prize would be a great treat for the kids too!
Amanda Laird says
Honestly I am just wanting awesome Christmas with my family and extended family! Am wishing we could all be in the same place at the same time together for Christmas day!
Erin Louise says
One of those robotic vacuum cleaners…….
It’s funny, I used to think my parents were so lame asking for practical gifts for Christmas. They should be asking for jewellery and hats…… Now my children tell me the exact same thing!
Teresa Sheehan says
I would love a quiet day with my family, just enjoying a peaceful lunch and laughs… and if by chance I get a pressie would love a new lamp so that I could read in bed…….
Sakina Munaver says
I want my family to be happy and creating everlasting happy memories. I wish to spend time with my parents who live far away in another continent and to see my brother who lives in another continent.
I wish to be stress free during Christmas and wishing to save money so as I could travel in the next year.
My kids would definitely want the advent calendar because every year he asks me to buy him a smiggle bag for school.
Toni Kitching says
Someone else to cook!
Rebecca Cowen says
A Smiggle Advent Calendar! PLEASE!
Debbie Dye says
I really want some ‘Me time’ & gifts that complement this like wine, books and bubble bath. I’m sure all these Smiggle goodies would buy me some much needed me time!
Jill H. says
Last year I ‘gifted” SMIGGLE advent calendars to my nieces. They SMIGGLE snuggle- cuddled them and I was their favourite aunt.
In 2017 a Smiggle Advent calendar wish for my little one – old enough this year to appreciate it and to become a lifelong SMIGGLE addict…. and a wish for happy family gatherings during December to see little one’s joy at opening SMIGGLE ADVENT calendar windows.
julie morton says
I would just love a holiday near a beach to and between my toes and RELAX
Adele Smith says
I love Christmas and everything it represents,
The giving of love as well as presents,
So what I wish for I find,
Is love & laughter for all mankind.
Michelle Ward says
I would love a contract for my business that I’ve just started (photography) and my kids have already told me what they want – the Smiggle Calendar!
Joanne Cardamone says
I want a holiday overseas so i can just stop and relax for once
Amy Collins says
I would LOVE a new iPhone 8 so I can take great pictures of my family to keep as memories for years to come.
Melanie O says
All i want for Christmas is a job, so we can afford christmas
Carolyn says
My girls would love the Smiggle Advent ,
This I know for sure.
However I’d be far more practical ,
I need paint for my old furniture!
Andrea Furtado says
I want to give my 2 girls magical Christmas memories filled with love and delight and tons of Smiles and Giggles♡♡♡♡♡♡!
Kathryn C says
I don’t want too much for Christmas this year, all I want is a night of unbroken sleep from my little dears! No, Mummy I am thirsty or Mummy my blankets are un tucked. Just for them to sleep through the night
Oliva Hames says
I would love a holiday!
Gilli says
All our grandchildren to spend Christmas with us.
Theoni Versace says
I just want my family and friends to all be happy and healthy!
Karin says
Well, as I have been a very naughty girl this year I simply want to be removed from Santa’s naughty list!
Katrina whittaker says
To enjoy my family without having to work for at least one year . I’ve worked the past 11 either Christmas Eve or and Boxing Day 🙂
Ps I’d really love a new bookcase ha ha
Claire says
Just another day with my dear dad,… missing him heaps. Christmas is about family and eating so much trifle that I’m about to burst!
Elly says
I just want to be with my family. I want a great meal together.
Alison Humble says
Food!!! I’m pregnant and will be even more so at Christmas. I also want it to go smoothly with my crazy Mum. Oh and some sleep would be nice too
Tania King says
I would just like a nice day where everyone can be nice to each other and get along and if nobody has the shits about something stupid that would be awesome
Mick G says
a sportswatch to keep my new found exercise regime on track