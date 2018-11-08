WIN: Peppa Pig Serves Up the Fun this Christmas

Entertainment One (eOne) announces the ultimate Peppa Pig Christmas wish list, sure to be a hit with Peppa fans this festive season! Little ones around Australia will love discovering some of these goodies under the tree on Christmas morning. Here’s to a happy holiday season playing with Peppa Pig!

This Nurse Peppa plush toy is cuddly and comes with her very own Stethoscope to listen to your heartbeat, and Otoscope to check your hearing. Press her tummy to hear her giggle and talk.

This practical and convenient Peppa Pig Lunch Box featuring snap-on lid and popular Peppa Pig design is perfect for little ones on the go! Microwave safe and top rack dishwasher safe.

This practical Peppa Pig Neoprene Bag is made from BPA-free neoprene thermal material to keep your child’s food hot or cold for up to five hours. Featuring a chunky zip and easy-wipe finish, little ones will enjoy the bright and colourful Peppa Pig design.

This practical Peppa Pig Neoprene Single Bottle Bag with neoprene thermal sleeve keeps your child’s drink bottle warm or cold for longer. Features a bright and colourful Peppa Pig design.

Quench your little one’s thirst for fun with this practical and convenient Peppa Pig Aluminium Water Bottle. Featuring a pull-up spout underneath the attached cap, little ones will enjoy drinking from the bright and colourful Peppa Pig design. 400ml capacity.

Peppa Pig is broadcast twice daily on ABC KIDS.

We have 2x Peppa Pig prize packs up for grabs. Each includes:

1x Nurse Peppa, RRP $49.95ea

1x Peppa Pig Lunch Box, RRP $6.95ea

1x Peppa Pig Neoprene Bag, RRP $14.95ea

1x Peppa Pig Neoprene Single Bottle Bag, RRP $7.95ea

1x Peppa Pig Aluminium Bottle, RRP $7.95ea

For your chance to win tell us in the comments section below who your favourite Peppa Pig character is and why.

