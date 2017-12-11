WIN: Globber MY TOO Fix Up Titanium and Globber Helmet

With electronics always high on the Christmas list, we like to throw in something which will encourage kids to get outdoors and be active over the holidays. Globber scooters are always an excellent choice, as they can fit in the boot of any car for instant action when you are out and about.

Our featured scooter this year is the My TOO FIX UP. It is titanium and durable and makes for a smooth and comfortable ride. The design is ergonomic and it is suitable for ages 6 plus – up to 100kg. The height is adjustable and this scooter has the safety benefit of rear brakes.

For parents, this can be assembled with minimal effort, and they will be scooting around in no time. This is reinforced and sturdy with no ongoing maintenance required.

The colours are bold and the scooters not only ride easy but look very cool too down at the local skate park. Complete the look with the added protection of a Globber Helmet and Santa will get a big thumbs up this year.

