WIN: Globber MY TOO Fix Up Titanium and Globber Helmet

With electronics always high on the Christmas list, we like to throw in something which will encourage kids to get outdoors and be active over the holidays. Globber scooters are always an excellent choice, as they can fit in the boot of any car for instant action when you are out and about.
Our featured scooter this year is the My TOO FIX UP. It is titanium and durable and makes for a smooth and comfortable ride. The design is ergonomic and it is suitable for ages 6 plus – up to 100kg. The height is adjustable and this scooter has the safety benefit of rear brakes.
For parents, this can be assembled with minimal effort, and they will be scooting around in no time. This is reinforced and sturdy with no ongoing maintenance required.
The colours are bold and the scooters not only ride easy but look very cool too down at the local skate park. Complete the look with the added protection of a Globber Helmet and Santa will get a big thumbs up this year.
We have a Globber MY TOO Fix Up Titanium prize pack to give away to one lucky Beauty and Lace reader. This includes a scooter and helmet with a total prize value of $200.
For your chance to win tell us in the comments section below who you would gift this to! For more information on the brand visit Globber.
Competition closes 11/01/18 midnight AEST. You must be subscribed to the Beauty and Lace newsletter OR a Facebook fan to enter. Make sure you use a valid email address so we can contact you if you are a lucky winner.
Terms and conditions
– All decisions are final and no correspondence will be entered into.
– Competition is a game of skill. Chance plays no part in determining the winner.
– Prize not negotiable, and cannot be exchanged or taken as cash.
– One entry per person
– Competition open to Australian residents only
– Entries are only valid if all required fields have been entered. No responsibility accepted for lost, late or misdirected entries.
– All entries become the property of Beauty and Lace. Your details will not be given or sold to any third parties unless required for claiming of the prize.
– We reserve the right to make changes to the prize and competition if required.
– Winners will be notified by email
#gifted #beautyandlacechristmas
Comments
Katrina whittaker says
I’d give this to my daughter , she loves getting out and about and this beast looks very swarve and snazzy !!!
🙂
Yvonne Ryan says
I would love this for my granddaughter, this really would bring a smile to her face .
Amanda S says
My seven year old would love one; his little sister rides a three wheeled Globber and it’s brilliant. He wants the ‘grown up’ version.
Joanne Cardamone says
My daughter is desperate to get one of these so that she can join her friends. This would make her the coolest of the cool.
alanna jane says
This i would gift to my “adopted” grandson Elijah , as yet no grand kids of my own so Elijah is my special lil man who loves his Aunty AJ so much and i love him back
Danielle . D says
I would give this to my nephew who has come to stay with us , we’re all struggling this Christmas and this would be perfect as there will be no presents other wise 🙁
Oliva Hames says
Wow what a great prize, these look very cool! I would give this to my 10 year old son. He has ASD and coordination isn’t a skill he finds easy.
Last year we brought bikes but he still can’t get the hang of it. He said he wanted a scooter so he could ride to school like the boys in his class! So an opportunity for social skills to feel included to lift his spirits and to keep fit by balance out all the screen time!
I noticed how expensive scooters are for bigger kids – so couldnt afford one for Xmas this year.
Thanks Beauty and Lace and Globber
Karyn Gladwish says
I’d gift this to my gorgeous great niece who loves her Graunty Kaz (me) taking her to the park . She is such an independent little girl and as I don’t have any grand children she is my surrogate grandchild who I love to spoil. It would be such a wonderful surprise to see her face if I was lucky enough to win this for her.
Deborah says
My grandson would love this scooter he has asked santa for a scooter for christmas
Lauren Hunt says
My son would love this as it would let him feel fast and free. Seeing his smiling face would make me happy as can be. Helpful for coordination and balancing that’s super fun too. His love for all things “wheels” the Globber would be a dream come true.
phil holt says
i would give it to my beautiful granddaughter to enjoy and appreciate
Mary Preston says
The little Miss would have loads of fun with a Globber thank you. I’d have to run to catch up, but my hips/thighs/waist would thank me. A win/win.
Marcia says
I would gift this to my favorite grandson (easy to say because he is my only grandchild!). with the bike and walking track opposite my house we could have a great time with him riding his new globber scooter, while I follow behind with the dogs. That would get us all out and about and exercising, and maybe he would sometimes let me have a go on it too!
mandy50 says
My little step grand kiddies would be too young for this yet. It sounds ideal though so good luck to all those entering. 🙂
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
One of the local playgroups would love this. I remember when my kiddies were at playgroup and they never had anything as special as this. For some of the kids this would be their only experience at riding something this grand. It would bring some special smiles to some special young kiddies.
hellen waltham says
hopefully santa can make this little boys dream come true, it is my turn this year to play santa to the needy kids
Elly says
My little boy would have so much fun riding this around. He wouldn’t want to come into the house which is great because there’s no computer games!
Sharyn P says
I’d love to say I’d gift this away, but such a sweet ride I’d want to hide, to keep for me to get my mail, 100 metres down the drive trail.
Heather Hopley says
Other children in our street have Globber scooters and my 3 year old grandson looks at them like they are the best things ever. He told me one day that he “wants to go fast too”. I would definitely gift this fabulous prize to my grandson Hudson.
Debbie Dye says
My son, 9, would love a Globber Scooter and helmet. He’s been practising his stunts at the skate park but his moves just don’t cut it against the ‘big boys’ with his el-cheapo kmart model. This would surely earn him some Sk8r boi street cred!
Jane Whelan says
I would gift this to my nephew, he loves being outdoors and really wants a Globber Scooter. Thank you for the chance to win.
Michelle Ward says
I have three children but one is scooter-less after having his stolen 12 months ago. I feel for him when his brother and sister take off on their scooters so this would allow him to join in the fun. Awesome prize!
Rachel K says
I’d give this to my neighbour who is 35 but is a skateboard “junkie” who is forever practicing jumps etc. outside my house. The noise is becoming unbearable as the “crunch” of the board hits the pavement over and over again. Perhaps this would be a deterrent and give me some peace at Chrstmas! lol
Alison O says
Kick push kick push kick kick push and glide my daughter will love to try some adventurous tricks on this.
Stephanie Herringe Beauchamp says
I would gift this to my 3 year old daughter. My husband and I recently separated and he bought her a scooter. She loves it and I would love to give her one for Christmas so she can scoot with her big sisters at the park
Rebecca Perry says
Id love to give a globber to my 3 year old son it would be prefect for ridding around the park and burn off some of his energy. Thanks for the chance beauty & lace.
Jennifer says
I would just love this for my 4 and a half year old son. It would really teach him about balance, and may be the next step in getting rid of his training wheels on his bike.
Tracy says
I would give this to the 3 little kids across the road that have only there mum and not much money or things to play with, i know they would appreciate it immensely.
Anne Steer says
I would give this to my grandson Tommy, his scooter broke so he uses his little sisters. She just waits patiently until he is finished with her scooter and then has her turn!
Jessica Ashbrooke says
I’d gift t9 my son his sister own ps three scooters and although he can share pinks not his colour