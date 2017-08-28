WHAT’S ON: Toys”R”Us – Find The Force this Father’s Day (2017)

To celebrate Fathers’ Day, Toys”R”Us Australia is taking dads and their kids to a galaxy Far, Far Away this weekend. Star Wars fans are invited to Find the Force and come and check out the new Star Wars toys that are launching on Force Friday this week.

All father and child Star Wars fans who visit their local store dressed up as Star Wars characters – and get their picture snapped at the Toys”R”Us photo wall – will receive an exclusive free Star Wars frame (subject to availability).

Fans who share photos on their Facebook and Instagram with the hashtag #TRUFathersDay will also be in with a chance to win a Huffy Star Wars Bike pack worth $549.99!

WHAT: Toys”R”Us Find The Force and Father’s Day weekend giveaway

Toys”R”Us Find The Force and Father’s Day weekend giveaway WHEN: Saturday 2 nd and Sunday 3 rd September

Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 September WHERE: Stores nationwide. Find your local store.

Article supplied

SaveSave

SaveSave

You May Also Like: