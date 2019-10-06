VTech ZoomiZooz Animal Train

For your little one, the ZoomiZooz Animal Train from VTech is one of our top Christmas gift ideas this year. Suitable for 1 to 5 year olds, this is the perfect way to encourage exploration and play.

With bright colours and music, sounds, and phrases, this train will have them giggling. It comes with collectible ZoomiZoos characters which wobble, bounce, and roll as the train moves. Press the funnel and they will jump!

The train knows who is on board, with the elephant and rabbit included in the set. Surprisingly with all this wobbling and bumping they (mostly) stay on the train.

Want to add to the collection? No worries, as there are 24 animals to collect. Please note they are sold separately. There are 3 songs, and 15 melodies…and two volume settings.

This is a unisex toy, and my one-year-old daughter is a big fan. She loves the animals, and even with her short baby attention span she keeps coming back for more. It uses 2 AA batteries, which are included so it’s ready to go.

The ZoomiZooz Animal Train from VTech is an affordable gift idea, which is fun for both tots…and their parents.

For more information please visit: https://www.vtech.com.au/product/detail/19176/ZoomiZooz_Animal_Train

#christmas2019 #gifted