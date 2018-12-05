VTech Little Friendlies Moosical Beads

If there is a baby in your life (3-18 months), we have found one of the cutest gift ideas for Christmas. It’s from VTech, and called the Little Friendlies Moosical Beads. The “Moo” is because it is a cow, which is soft, black and white and has a cheeky smile.

This is an interactive toy with lights and sounds, and a spinning bead around the middle for them to explore. Songs and phrases will keep them entertained and this will grow with your baby. It teaches shapes, letters, colours and numbers. Plus, it is good to cuddle.

This is one of those toys they will want to take everywhere, and the unisex design is suitable for both boys and girls. When they are little they don’t need a lot, but this is one gift worth giving. Very cute!

For more information or to find your nearest stockist visit https://www.vtech.com.au/

#gifted #christmas2018