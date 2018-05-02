User TRIAL: Dreambaby® Adjustable Backseat Mirrors

Dreambaby® have added to their range with a selection of baby safety products designed for car travel. In addition to baby on board signs and adjustable car window shades, are their backseat mirrors.

A selection of our members are testing the Adjustable Backseat Mirrors (#263), with an RRP of $24.95 each. The mirror range has been made to allow you to see your baby in the backseat, without risking potential danger by having to turn around.

When your baby is rearward facing, this will give you the peace of mind that everything is OK back there. The shatterproof mirror fits onto the headrest and can be swiveled and rotated to ensure the right position. No longer will you have to strain your neck, or pull over to check on your little one. This mirror will certainly make life in the car easier for parents. With many people now choosing to keep their child rearward facing for as long as possible for safety reasons, this is a product which makes sense.

Our Beauty and Lace Club testers will be leaving their feedback in the comments section below. If you have tried the Dreambaby® Adjustable Backseat Mirror, we would love to hear your thoughts.

For more information:

Visit the Dreambaby® web site at www.dreambaby.com.au or call (02) 9386 4000 or in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788.

Dreambaby® socials: @dreambabysafety, #dreambabysafety

