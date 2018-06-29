User Trial: Dreambaby 2 Up Step Stool

Dreambaby make toilet training easy, with a range of products designed to support your little one and to encourage them to feel comfortable to use the big toilet! This month, a selection of our members have been roadtesting the 2 Up Step Stool in Aqua which is a safe way for them to gain some extra height. This is not only useful for toilet training but works for teeth brushing and cooking in the kitchen as well.
The 2 Up Step Stool is child friendly, and as the name suggests it has just two steps. It comes with a sure grip surface which will help to avoid slipping and they can climb it in either bare or covered feet. With the extra height, they will quickly gain the confidence they need to progress in their development.
Parents will love how easy this is to clean, as we all know there is bound to be the occasional bathroom accident! It is made from durable plastic and can support up to 80kg.
Pair the Dreambaby 2 Up Step Stool with one of the brand’s toilet seats and you will be through this challenging stage in no time. This has an RRP of $14.95
For more information visit the Dreambaby® web site http://www.dreambaby.com.au
Call: (02) 93864000 or in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788
Socials: @dreambabysafety #dreambabysafety
5 of our members have been testing this product, find out what they thought in the comments section below.
Comments
Anne Steer says
Thank you to Dream Baby and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to trial this excellent product.
Looking on line I find that it retails for around $15 from well known and easy to get to stores. This is a very reasonable price.
I am most impressed with the grip on both the steps and also the non slip grip on the base. Both steps are quite wide and easy for kids to use ( the previous step we had the bottom step was quite narrow making it less easy for kids.) I found it easy to clean,There is a choice of contrast colours on the white steps, the one we received was blue and looked lovely. The 2 small handles each side of the steps make it easy for a child to carry it and move it from the loo to the bathroom sink themselves. The height of the steps is perfect.
The totally best feature is in the specifications it has a weight limit of up to 80 Kg which means I can use them too to reach my high kitchen cupboards!
Loved this product!