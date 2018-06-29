User Trial: Dreambaby 2 Up Step Stool

Dreambaby make toilet training easy, with a range of products designed to support your little one and to encourage them to feel comfortable to use the big toilet! This month, a selection of our members have been roadtesting the 2 Up Step Stool in Aqua which is a safe way for them to gain some extra height. This is not only useful for toilet training but works for teeth brushing and cooking in the kitchen as well.

The 2 Up Step Stool is child friendly, and as the name suggests it has just two steps. It comes with a sure grip surface which will help to avoid slipping and they can climb it in either bare or covered feet. With the extra height, they will quickly gain the confidence they need to progress in their development.

Parents will love how easy this is to clean, as we all know there is bound to be the occasional bathroom accident! It is made from durable plastic and can support up to 80kg.

Pair the Dreambaby 2 Up Step Stool with one of the brand’s toilet seats and you will be through this challenging stage in no time. This has an RRP of $14.95

For more information visit the Dreambaby® web site http://www.dreambaby.com.au

Call: (02) 93864000 or in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788

Socials: @dreambabysafety #dreambabysafety

