USER REVIEWS: Dreambaby® Watch-Your-Step® Anti-Slip Bath Mat with “Too Hot’ Indicator﻿

The Dreambaby® Watch-Your-Step® Anti-Slip Mat with its textured surface is designed to place on the floor of your bath to help ensure a safe and secure bathtub environment.

Decorated with fun Aussie animals including a colour changing starfish which cleverly alerts you if the water is too hot, it’s held firmly in place by multiple suction cups. Durable and with an easy-to-clean surface, it’s good for home or away as it packs up easily – yes take it on holiday with you!

Measures 40cm x70cm, so perfect for most baths.

F679 RRP $19.95.

For bathroom safety tips and Dreambaby® bathroom safety solutions go to Dreambaby®’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/Dreambabytv/search?query=Bathroom

Visit the Dreambaby® web site at www.dreambaby.com.auor call (02) 9386 4000 or in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788.

Socials: @dreambabysafety #dreambabysafety

3 of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing this product. You can find out what they thought below, or leave your own review.