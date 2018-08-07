USER REVIEWS: Dreambaby EZY Toilet Trainer Seat in Aqua

New from Dreambaby is the EZY Toilet Trainer Seat in Aqua, which is designed to make toilet training your little one much easier. This fits most toilets and sits snugly giving your child the comfort and security they need to take the next step towards independence.

This has been designed with ergonomics in mind, and is contoured for comfort and won’t discourage them from having a go. It comes with inbuilt hanging loops, so you can simply hang it up when it isn’t being used. Parents can rest assured it is easy to clean, so any accidents will be quickly forgotten. We recommend pairing this with the Dreambaby 2 Up Step Stool to make the transition from nappies to toilet that much easier.

The EZY Toilet Trainer Seat in Aqua has an RRP of $14.95. 5 of our Beauty and Lace Club members have been testing this product. You can find out what they thought below, or leave your own review.

For more information visit the Dreambaby® website at www.dreambaby.com.au or call (02) 93864000. If you are in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788.

Follow the brand on social media: @dreambabysafety #dreambabysafety

Right now, until August 15th, this item is on special at Big W as part of their Baby Promotion.