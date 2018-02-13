User Review: Dreambaby Stroller Products

BigW’s Baby Week is upon us again and that means big savings on a huge range of baby products.

Baby Week at Big W runs from February 8-21st and offers a huge range of savings on major brands that make it a great time to head in to your local store and bag a bargain, or four.

To celebrate baby week Dreambaby is getting involved with some great giveaways, and they are working with us to offer a fantastic user trial of some new stroller products.

It can be a huge juggle trying to get out with little ones and you never seem to have enough hands, or pockets; especially if you have more than one little person. Dreambaby can help. We have had a lot of Dreambaby products featured on the site and they are always great quality and simple to use.

I have one child just starting pre-school and a baby, and I am trying to get moving more so that I can attempt to get in shape and that means I am using my pram a lot more than I had when bub was smaller. My prams have some great features but none that make walking with a not quite 4yr old, the pram and all the paraphernalia simple.

Last week I received the Dreambaby Ezy-Fit Strollerbuddy Phone Holder and Drink Holder, and they certainly do the trick. I had both products installed on my pram in minutes and I was off. They are flexible, versatile and easy to install, as well as easy to use and they sure make life easier having everything right at your fingertips.

Dreambaby® Ezy-Fit Strollerbuddy® Phone Holder

RRP: $19.95

This well-designed and handy phone holder fits most phones and easily attaches to your stroller or pram. It also works on most shopping trolleys.

The phone holder is simple to attach and suitable for most phone sizes, it clicked mine in quick and keeps a firm grip. The path I walked wasn’t exactly smooth sailing so there was a air bit of pram jostling but he phone and holder stayed steady and kept it within reach, without the fear of it flying off the canopy of the pram, which has been done before.

The adjustable nature means that most phones, and cases, will fit. It secures to the pram (or wheelchair, bike, shopping trolley, walker, whatever you choose to attach to) with a simple hook and loop strap.

My only issue with this product is that ends up offering the phone such a smooth ride that it won’t auto detect a walking workout, which really isn’t an issue but you do need to remember that if you are trying to auto track your walking with Samsung Health.

Dreambaby® Strollerbuddy® Drink Holder– Grey BPA Free, Top Rack

RRP: $14.95

The dishwasher-safe Dreambaby® Strollerbuddy® drink holder is perfect to carry water bottles, sports drinks, sippy cups or other cool beverages within reach while you push your bub in the stroller this season. It can be fitted easily to (and removed from) the top or side of most stroller handles.

Drink bottles can be such a pain when out walking with the pram. If there are no spots up top you are left laying it on the canopy and hoping it doesn’t fall, or putting bottles in the basket underneath. Now these options work, if they have to, but they make a walk unnecessarily frustrating. If you aren’t trying to catch before the bottle flies then you are stopping to retrieve bottles from the bottom. That doesn’t have to be a problem anymore if you install a drink holder that keeps your bottle right at your fingertips.

The drink holder attaches with an adjustable clamp which means it fits most strollers; as well as wheelchairs, shopping trolleys and walkers.

•Available in black ( #298) & grey ( #299)

For more information and stockist info please head to Dreambaby.com.au.

3 of our members with little ones will be testing out these products and you can find out what they think in the comments below.

