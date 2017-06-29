USER REVIEW: Dreambaby® Multi-Stage Potty Seat

Thanks to Dreambaby, 3 of our members will be testing the new Multi-Stage Potty Seat (code F601) with their little ones. Toilet training can be a stressful stage, but with the help of this potty seat the task will be much easier.

This product makes up part of an extensive range of items to make your bathroom safer for your children. This is a versatile design which can either be used as a free standing potty, or fitted onto the toilet.

Cleaning is a breeze and this is comfortable and appealing for toilet training toddlers. The Multi-Stage Potty Seat is made to be light so it can be transportable, and can be stored away when not in use.

RRP $29.95

For more information you can visit: www.dreambaby.com.au

Call (02) 93864000 or in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788. #dreambabysafety @dreambabysafety

