User Review: Dreambaby EZY-Fit Giant Stroller Hook

The struggle, and juggle, of shopping with little ones is real as any parent or carer could tell you. I’m sure we’ve all been there. You head out to pick up a couple of things and you have the child, or children, and all the paraphernalia that goes with them and then you add the shopping. There is only so much that stacks on the stroller, or hooks on the end of the trolley, so how do you transport the extra bags…

Dreambaby are ever the innovators and they have come up with the EZY-Fit Giant Stroller Hook that will attach to your stroller or pram handles with ease, in a position that is convenient to you, and allow you to hook extra bags for easy transport.

The features and benefits of the Dreambaby® EZY-Fit Giant Stroller Hook

Made from strong, lightweight aluminium

Easy to attach to stroller handles

Ideal for use on some wheelchairs, trolleys, walkers and more

Sturdy, compact design that is also easy to store

Portable and compact making it great to take away on holiday and retail therapy trips

Product code F2251

RRP $14.95

As with anything you need to be careful not to overload the hook as too much weight can cause your stroller to tip; I’m not sure about you but this is something I have experienced and it is definitely cause for a heart stopping moment.

For more information and stockist info please head to Dreambaby.com.au.

5 of our members with little ones will be testing out this product and you can find out what they think in the comments below.

