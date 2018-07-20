THE WIGGLES – WIGGLE POP! BIG SHOW TOUR

Entertainment Centre & Arena Spectacular

November & December 2018

Tickets on sale 10am Thursday July 26!

Christmas is about to come early for the families of Australia and the happiest time of the year is about to get a whole lot Wigglier as The Wiggles announce the dates and venues for their annual arena and entertainment centre spectacular!

This November and December, The Wiggles will present their Wiggle Pop! Big Show tour and will perform all across the country, visiting Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Canberra, Sydney, Newcastle, Wollongong, Hobart, Launceston and Brisbane.

Featuring much-loved Wiggles songs like ‘Do the Propeller!’, ‘E-M-M-A’, ‘Hot Potato’ and ‘Rock-a- Bye Your Bear’, you’ll also get your tinsel-toes tapping along as The Wiggles perform some of their most Pop!-ular hits from the Wiggle Pop! album.

Joined by Wiggly friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, and Henry the Octopus, Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will take to the stage with dancing reindeers and even Santa Claushimself.

Once again, dancing will be a highlight of the Big Show!, as The Wiggles and their Wiggly dancers take children through a dazzling display of ballet, Irish, Scottish highland, contemporary, jazz, and hip hop dancing. During December, The Wiggles and their band will be joined on stage by international jazz legend Jamaaladeen Tacuma, a bass player from music city Philadelphia.

With a huge LED screen, impressive inflatable backdrop and, of course, the Big Red Car, the 1 hour 20 minute show will have families dancing and singing long after the show has ended.

One person who can’t wait for the end of year shows is Yellow Wiggle Emma: “Over the last year we’ve performed throughout every state and territory in Australia as well as countries overseas. We love to finish the year performing to children with the excitement and spectacle of our Big Show!”

Blue Wiggle Anthony adds “It’s so wonderful to see children who once came to us, now bringing their children to see us perform!

It’s been another extraordinary year for the world’s most successful children’s entertainment group. Over the past 12 months The Wiggles have performed 330 shows in 150 locations to over 330,000 fans. In Victoria alone, they performed 49 sold out shows in just 15 days! The Wiggles hit the headlines in June 2017 when a record 90,000 tickets were sold to their Big Show! tour within the first 24 hours of tickets going on sale!

The Wiggles TV shows are broadcast in over 190 countries! A new Emma TV series will debut early next year and there will be exciting video specials to look forward to.

The Wiggle Pop! album and video features so many varied styles of music and reasons to dress up! It features songs such as ‘Shoulder Pop’, ‘Australia’ (starring Dan Sultan) and ‘H.O.L.I.D.A.Y.’

It’s a tradition for Australian families to end the year by seeing The Wiggles Big Show. You’ll want to get your tickets to the Wiggle Pop! show soon, as they’ll sell like… Hot Potatoes!

THE WIGGLES – WIGGLE POP! BIG SHOW TOUR

Tickets on sale 10am Thursday 26th July 2018, visit www.thewiggles.com for more details.

NATIONAL TOUR DATES

Saturday 10th November WIN Entertainment Centre – Wollongong, NSW Saturday 17th & Sunday 18th November Perth Arena – Perth, WA Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th November Adelaide Entertainment Centre – Adelaide, SA Saturday 1st & Sunday 2nd December Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC Tuesday 4th December Derwent Entertainment Centre, Hobart Wednesday 5th December Silverdome, Launceston Saturday 8th December ICC Sydney Theatre – Sydney, NSW Tuesday 11th, Wednesday 12th & Thursday 13thDecember Wests City – Newcastle, NSW Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th December Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD Wednesday 19th & Thursday 20th December Canberra Theatre Centre – Canberra, ACT Saturday 22nd December Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

Media release supplied