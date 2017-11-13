The Elf on the Shelf has become a popular tradition in many homes, and if you have been putting it off – this year is the perfect time to create a little magic. The idea came from Carol Aebersold, who originally introduced the idea into her home. As we all know, Santa is very busy this time of year and an elf is very good at making sure the kids aren’t being naughty, but nice!

Packaged in a gift box, your very own elf comes with a picture book which explains to the family just how it works. Sitting down and sharing the story each year with your children will create happy memories they will cherish forever. The elf itself can be either a boy or a girl, ours is a cheeky little boy which my kids have named Jared. In the lead up to Christmas, the elf is placed around the home each night creating joy for everyone involved.

If you spend time on social media you will probably have seen some of the hilarious and quirky ideas parents have come up with to keep their kids amused. Some elves out there can be quite messy as they tend to like to spill things! Sure, this is fun for the kids – but I think it is even more so for their mums and dads as it brings out their inner child.

This is the first time my family will be participating in the Elf on the Shelf tradition, and I am already planning his adventures. Notably my kids do think he looks a bit creepy and they have asked him not to play in their rooms in the night, however, if it encourages them to be kind to one another then it is a win-win for parents!

