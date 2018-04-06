Survival Guide: Moving House With A Newborn

In life, timing doesn’t always work out how we would have planned it ideally. You may have wanted to be settled into your forever home before starting a family, but with the financial realities of buying your first house or upsizing to a family house, and protracted negotiations, you can find yourself having to move house with a young baby in tow. Moving house is typically one of the most stressful experiences we have in life, and adding an infant into the mix has the potential to be even more challenging. However, with a little careful planning ahead you can survive and minimise the stress involved in coming to your new home.

Rope In Support

If there were ever a time to call in the cavalry, it would be now. Don’t make the mistake of assuming that you’ll have it all under control. Remember all the friends and family that made excited promises to babysit when they had that first cuddle? It’s time to call those favours in. Keeping baby safely away from the action, even for a few hours, can be a godsend. There’s also a lot of time sitting around, so having someone on hand to help entertain and distract your baby can be invaluable.

Pack Essentials in One Place

Babies are really all about routine, and for the smoothest move possible you need to aim to disrupt that as little as you can. You certainly don’t want to find yourself come bedtime with a frantic, overtired babe while you search through hundreds of boxes for their blanket or comfy bean bag. So make sure to pack a separate box with all the baby essentials in – nappies, blankets, sterilisers etc. – and keep it with you in your personal vehicle so it doesn’t get mixed in with everything else. For larger items such as cribs etc., notify your removals company of where these are and instruct them to be offloaded first of all. Working with a specialist firm such as Bekins Moving Solutions ensures that you have professionals on hand to deal with any crisis- attempting to move out on your own with multiple car trips is something you definitely can’t do with a new baby.

Let Them Explore, But Keep Them Safe

Keeping little ones well out of the way of the removal company and all the boxes is a smart idea. You don’t want them at any risk of harm, as well as distracting removal staff from the job at hand, or pulling things out of boxes left, right and centre. But the new home is theirs too, and they will naturally be curious about this new environment. So take them off to a quiet corner of the new house and let them explore under supervision. Point out nice things, like a pretty view, and let them know which room is theirs and place some of their familiar items in it ready for them such as favourite soft toy. Have some items on hand that smell of your old home to comfort your baby. Finally, once your baby is sleeping, make sure you take a break from work yourself!

