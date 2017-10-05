Family - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Smile with Smiggle

New from Smiggle is a jewellery collection for young girls aged from 6 years old. The range is called “Smile” and the only way to describe it is…cute!

Rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces and hair accessories are all available, with sweet embellishments and colours.

Here are some favourites, make sure you check out the unicorn headband:

What little lady wouldn’t be excited to be given something from Smiggle? If their stationery wasn’t tempting enough, their jewellery is sure to make her happy. Perfect for birthday presents or Christmas gifting.

View the entire Smile range.

