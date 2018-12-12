Smiggle Stocking Stuffers

Smiggle have your stocking stuffers sorted with a huge range of gift ideas for the stationery lover. Is it wrong that we want to buy a few items from their store just for ourselves? We will be stocking up as soon as this post is written, because now is the right time to shop with a big sale happening.

But, back to the kids. While there are LOADS of gift ideas, here are a few favourites this year:

Hug-A-Buds Watch Unicorn

Because…it’s a unicorn and a watch…in one (if unicorns aren’t their thing there is also a dragon, leopard or bunny). It is fluffy and rainbow coloured, and when you expand the plush toy a digital watch is revealed. RRP $34.95. At Smiggle they have a variety of unicorn goodies, and the Hug-A-Bugs also come in a ridiculously cute slap band.

Stretchy Goo

Goo, slime, putty … it’s all trending among primary aged children. Smiggle have a range of sticky things, but we can’t go past the Stretchy Goo. This comes in a few shades, and they will want to collect them all. These have an RRP of $9.95 and will keep them entertained in the school holidays. Stretch and squish, this is what they want!

Cutiecorns Coin Purse

Encourage them to earn some pocket money these holidays, with the adorable Cutiecorns Coin Purse. There are six different animals to choose from, but who could say no to this rainbow turtle complete with horn? These come with an RRP of $12.95 and will be a practical stocking filler this year.







Colour Change Markers

Every child needs something crafty at Christmas time, and the colour change markers are a fun way to mix up the regular texta. There are 12 markers in the pack, and two of them are white. When applied, the colour changes! Just like that! Cool, huh? This little set will cost you RRP $19.95. Time to unleash their creativity!

Smiggle is packed with gift ideas. Visit them in store or online!

