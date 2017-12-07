LeapFrog makes learning fun, and this Christmas you can give them something which encourages their development while keeping them entertained during the holidays.

For children aged 2-7, the LeapStart Interactive Learning System is our top pick from the brand. This system grows with your child and can be mixed and matched with different interactive books from preschool age, all the way up to the time they are learning to read.

The learning system is easy to grip as it is made for little hands and comes with a new stylus to help teach them the correct way to hold a pencil. Counting, problem solving and logic are just a few of the key skills your child will learn when working their way through the books.

The clever stylus can read the pages with your child and prompt them to interact. With over 25 books to choose from (sold separately), there are over 400 activities to give your child a head start. They will want to read these stories over and over again and the music, jokes, and characters will teach them to love learning.

The learning system can be folded up neatly into a case for easy transport. In addition to the learning system, the starter kit comes with a Preschool-Primary School sampler book, quick start guide, and USB cable. This needs to be connected to the computer before use, and 2 AA batteries are required.

As a parent, LeapFrog has always been one of my favourite brands as the toys have a purpose, without being boring for young children who can be otherwise easily distracted!

LeapFrog toys are available from Big W, Toys R Us, and selected toy retailers. RRP $79.95

For further information on LeapFrog and its products, visit www.leapfrog.com.au

