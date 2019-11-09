Leapfrog Learn and Groove Mixmaster Scout

If you generally avoid musical toys for your little one because they are “annoying”, we have found one which is actually worth buying. It’s from educational brand Leapfrog, and it is called “Learn and Groove Mixmaster Scout”. Your baby (from about 9 months) will be a DJ as they are engaged in sensory development.

Colours , counting, numbers, and the alphabet are encouraged, as they mix beats and practise their fine motor skills. There are two sounds volumes, with quiet and normal. With 30 tracks, instrumental sounds, rapping, and turntable spinners, this is an interactive toy that will provide plenty of entertainment.

The music is fun, and personally I don’t find it annoying. The flashing lights, buttons, and spinners, make music exciting for little ones, and you will find yourself tapping along. The different educational modes allow you to cater it to their learning stage, and because there are so many options it rarely gets repetitive.

If you already have items from the Leapfrog Scout range, this will be a good addition to the collection as the green pup is easily recognisable.

The Leapfrog Learn and Groove Mixmaster toy is in stores now, in time for Christmas. Put this under the tree this year for children up to the age of 3. Little Miss 1 is a big fan of Leapfrog, and so is her Mumma!

For more information please visit https://store.leapfrog.com/en-au/store/p/learn-and-groove-mixmaster-scout/_/A-prod80-607600

#gifted #christmas2019