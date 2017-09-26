FEATURE: Glama Mama Maternity

Just because you are pregnant doesn’t mean you can’t be stylish! Glama Mama is an online maternity and nursing store which will change the way you look at fashion during this stage of life.

This is an Australian owned e-commerce store, who are filling a gap in the market. The pieces are exclusively available to Glama Mama and will take you through pregnancy and those early stages of nursing. They pride themselves on high quality fabric and design, and the clothing is made in Europe.

The store offers free shipping Australia wide, and depending on the time you order (and your location) you may even find your order arriving the very next day. A 15 day return policy gives you enough time to make sure you are completely satisfied with your purchase.

The pieces available cater to a range of events, as well as day to day wear. Special occasions no longer have to be feared, as you can show your belly off in a beautifully designed dress:

You can look sophisticated at work without hiding your bump:

Or be casually comfy for the weekend in a pair of jeans and cute top which fit just right:

Pregnancy is a time when your body is constantly changing, but this no longer means you have to sacrifice fashion in favour of trackies (but that is OK too). Glama Mama allows you to shop from home, without the stress and frustration which often comes with maternity shopping.

Additionally, you will find sleepwear, skirts, shorts, jackets, nursing wear…all at affordable prices. There really is something for every new Mama!

Start shopping at www.glamamama.com.au

