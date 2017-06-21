Dreambaby® Easy-Clean Potty Seat

New from Dreambaby is the Easy-Clean Potty Seat. If you are at the stage of toilet training your little one, this will make the process much simpler.

The Easy-Clean Potty Seat is cushioned and sits on top of your toilet seat, so there are no messy potties to clean! Plus, there is a clever addition of an inbuilt splash guard and the cushion is removable. This makes it easy to clean, and easy to transport when visiting friends and family.

It even comes with handles for them to grip onto making them feel much more secure.

You can mix and match with the other bathroom accessories such as the Watch-Your-Step Anti Slip Bath Mat.

RRP $17.95. For more information visit the Dreambaby® website www.dreambaby.com.au

Call (02) 93864000 or in New Zealand, call (09) 274 8788 #dreambabysafety @dreambabysafety

